Rep. Seth Moulton on Friday announced that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential contest, saying he made his mark in the race but could no longer see a path to victory.

“I could see the writing on the wall. It’s a debate about how far left the party can go,” Mr. Moulton told The Boston Globe.

Mr. Moulton, a Marine veteran who represents an eastern Massachusetts district in Congress, saw his youth, combat service and moderate politics as the perfect foil to President Trump.

But he failed to gain traction and barely registered in the polls, as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts emerged as the top contenders.

His exit cuts the crowded Democratic field to 21 hopefuls.

