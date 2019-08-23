LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles firefighters are investigating a string of fires in the San Fernando Valley.

Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange says firefighters Friday morning are on the scenes of various auto and rubbish fires, including one that was reported as a structure blaze but turned out to be a burning dumpster.

The department’s arson unit is investigating.

