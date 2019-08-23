TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A teenager shot on a Tacoma street earlier this week has died.
The News Tribune reports the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 18-year-old Chase Seibold, of Tacoma, and said he died of a shotgun wound to the face.
Seibold’s 35-year-old uncle was also shot but is expected to survive.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged Wesley Armstead with attempted murder, two counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Monday’s shooting.
Armstead pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.
The charges are expected to be amended because the teen died.
Police do not believe Armstead knew Seibold or his uncle, and that the shooting was something of a misunderstanding after Armstead thought they were yelling at him.
