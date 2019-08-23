INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister have been shot to death in an apartment on the city’s northeast side.
Officer Genae Cook says the shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday. She says arriving officers saw a male fleeing the scene and a SWAT team, police dogs and a drone searched the area but could not locate the suspect.
Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.
