PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he supports receiver Kenny Stills’ involvement in the NFL protest movement but wants him to play better.

Flores’ comments came following Miami’s exhibition win over Jacksonville. The subject arose because Stills objected Monday to recent comments from Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, and the next day the Dolphins played more than half a dozen songs by the rapper at the start of practice.

Flores, who chooses the songs for practice, said he was trying to motivate Stills. Flores said he was surprised by extensive publicity about his Jay-Z practice playlist, and told the team the next day that he supports Stills and the player protest.

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8.

Members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is banning players from participating in the Venezuelan Winter League in one of the first public repercussions of new U.S. economic sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

MLB said it is in contact with the U.S. government to determine how to proceed under the new sanctions against President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and at least temporarily suspending involvement in the league.

The Venezuelan Winter League is one many that major league players use to hone their skills in the offseason.

“MLB will fully adhere to the policies implemented by our government,” MLB announced in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s administration issued a broad ban blocking companies and individuals from doing business with Maduro’s socialist government earlier this month, putting the nation on a short list of U.S. adversaries - including Cuba, North Korea and Iran - targeted with such aggressive financial measures.

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Orioles have set a major league record by allowing their 259th home run this season, breaking a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds with 34 games remaining.

Baltimore right-hander Asher Wojciechowski surrendered a solo shot to Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows in the third inning to break a tie with the Reds. Wojchiechowski allowed another solo homer in the fifth to Willy Adames, his 12th homer given up this season.

The O’s entered the game 41-86, the second worst record in baseball behind the Detroit Tigers.

HOUSTON (AP) - Amid criticism from Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros defended the team’s decision to deny a newspaper reporter access to the clubhouse until after ace pitcher Justin Verlander finished his postgame session with the media.

MLB said Wednesday night’s incident violated its media guidelines and the Detroit Free Press said barring its reporter, Anthony Fenech, was “intolerable.”

Verlander, who played for Detroit for 13 seasons, had just pitched a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers. The Astros opened their clubhouse at 9:35 p.m. As the rest of the media was allowed to enter, Fenech, who has a credential issued by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was stopped by three Astros security officials.

Fenech contacted MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan and was allowed in at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander had concluded his media session. Fenech approached Verlander, who said: “I’m not answering your questions.”

OLYMPICS

Gold-medal sprint contender Christian Coleman’s Olympic prospects might be in jeopardy after three missed drug tests, two people familiar with the case told The Associated Press.

The “whereabouts failures” are said to have happened over 12 months, which can be treated as a positive test and doping violation.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because cases are considered confidential.

The 23-year-old Coleman is the reigning national champion at 100 meters. In 2017, he finished second to Justin Gatlin at the world championships - and one spot ahead of Usain Bolt.

The 2019 worlds are next month in Qatar, and Coleman has the world’s leading time in the 100 the past three years. He also has qualified for worlds in the 200 meters.

