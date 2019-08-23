Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the cutest K-9 of them all?

The Transportation Security Administration has four candidates and is asking the public to vote in advance of Monday, which is National Dog Day.

You can choose between the playful Muk, who works out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, all-business Figor at Chicago Midway, model-worthy Donna at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and the heart-stealing Alfie from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

The dogs aren’t just show puppies. They are part of TSA’s explosives detection teams, screening passengers and cargo in the nation’s transportation system.

“While TSA canines are sociable, they are working dogs and they should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers,” the agency says.

Voting takes place at TSA’s Instagram account.

The agency says it’ll announce the winner Monday.

