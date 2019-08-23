YouTube announced Thursday it shut down 210 pro-China channels which appear to have been a coordinated social media attack against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

YouTube’s parent company, Google, announced they would be taking similar actions as Facebook and Twitter, who shut down similar campaigns on their social media sites.

“This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter. We found use of VPNs and other methods to disguise the origin of these accounts and other activity commonly associated with coordinated influence operations,” Google security leader Shane Huntley wrote, though he didn’t name the group who coordinated these channels.

Facebook and Twitter both said Monday they had removed Chinese government-backed accounts attempting to vilify protestors in Hong Kong, who weeks ago began protesting over a bill that, if passed into law, would allow residents to be extradited out of Hong Kong to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

While that bill has been effectively tabled — although not formally withdrawn —the protests have since expanded into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Despite Twitter, Facebook and YouTube not being available in mainland China, that’s not the case in Hong Kong, and a spokeswoman for U.S. State Department told Reuters they’re “deeply concerned” these are attempts by the government to use social media and “manipulate public opinion by spreading disinformation about the situation in Hong Kong.”

Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang wouldn’t respond to questions about YouTube’s decision instead calling for the Hong Kong protests to end.

“The will of 1.4 billion people cannot be blocked or controlled, and of course cannot be shut out,” he told reporters, according to the Daily Mail.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all have guidelines against using their services for deceptive means and opening faux accounts.

However, many have reported seeing pro-government ads on the social media sites and have accused the social media giants of profiting off the protests.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.