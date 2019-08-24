COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) - Two people are dead and a police officer has been injured in a shooting at a Florida home.

Coconut Police say the suspect is in custody and two people were killed at the home on Saturday morning. Few other details were released, but authorities say an officer was hurt and taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

Police tweeted that a third person was also injured and taken to the hospital.

