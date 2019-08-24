British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that he will tell President Trump this weekend to scale back the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.

Mr. Johnson told reporters he plans to raise complaints with Mr. Trump about the trade war when they talk Sunday during the Group of Seven Summit in Biarritz, France.

Speaking to journalists upon arriving for the summit, Mr. Johnson voiced concerns with the current state of global trade and said that he intends to discuss the issue with fellow world leaders during this weekend’s G-7 meeting.

“I am very worried about the way it’s going, the growth of protectionism, of tariffs that we’re seeing,” said Mr. Johnson, Reuters reported.

“The U.K. thrives mightily on being an open, outward-looking, free-trading nation. That’s what we’re going to be promoting,” said Mr. Johnson.

Asked whether he will tell Mr. Trump not to escalate the trade war, Mr. Johnson replied: “You bet.”

Mr. Trump is slated to meet with Mr. Johnson on Sunday for the first time since the latter succeeded Theresa May last month to become British prime minister.

An ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has escalated in the interim as each country continues to impose tariffs on the other, destabilizing economies across the globe and raising the possibility of the U.S. entering a recession.

“Don’t forget that the U.K. is at risk of being implicated in this,” said Mr. Johnson, Reuters reported. “This is not the way to proceed. Apart from everything else, those who support the tariffs are at risk of incurring the blame for the downturn in the global economy, irrespective of whether or not that is true.”

“I want to see an opening up of global trade, I want to see a dialing down of tensions and I want to see tariffs come off.”

The White House did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

