SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two women accused of abusing children at a Sioux Falls day care have each been sentenced to five years in prison.
KSFY-TV reports Teresa Gallagher and Kenedi Wendt were sentenced Friday. The two women were indicted on 44 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.
They pleaded no contest to the charges.
Prosecutors say surveillance video taken in February shows dozens of instances of abuse at Little Blessings Learning Center. In one incident a child told his mother that Gallagher banged his head on a mat while he was sleeping.
