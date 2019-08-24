By - Associated Press - Saturday, August 24, 2019

MILTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Florida jail.

Thirty-one year-old Michael Anthony Perkins was unloading a food truck early Saturday morning when authorities say he escaped from the Escambia County Jail. Deputies are searching the area with K-9 teams.

Perkins was arrested in June on charges of burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide