MILTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Florida jail.
Thirty-one year-old Michael Anthony Perkins was unloading a food truck early Saturday morning when authorities say he escaped from the Escambia County Jail. Deputies are searching the area with K-9 teams.
Perkins was arrested in June on charges of burglary, larceny and dealing in stolen property.
