NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a stolen car crashed into a public bus in Brooklyn, sending six people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car - a 2019 Cadillac - has been arrested on auto theft, reckless endangerment and other charges after the collision Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Pennsylvania and Blake avenues, near the East New York neighborhood. NYC Transit President Andy Byford says the stolen car hit the bus.

Firefighters say one person suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, and five others had minor injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.