COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the owners of a central Ohio pet store neglected hundreds of animals, keeping some in filthy cages while failing to provide adequate food, water and medical care.

Forty-seven-year-old Douglas Devaul and his 28-year-old wife, Britny, face 24 misdemeanor counts of prohibitions against companion animals in Franklin County Municipal Court. Court records don’t indicate whether they have an attorney.

Columbus Humane Agent Sean Dundar testified at a hearing Friday that neglected animals were found inside the couple’s Jackson Township home and at a Grove City pet store, including, skunks, cats, around 150 reptiles and 97 dogs, mostly puppies.

Authorities say 31 carcasses were found during searches of the properties.

They say an additional 75 to 80 dogs were found in a barn and garage without adequate access to water.

