FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Police in Fort Smith say a woman has died after attempting to drive through a flooded roadway following heavy rainfall.

Police say thunderstorms that moved through northwest Arkansas on Saturday have caused some flash flooding, mostly throughout the north side of Fort Smith.

The name of the woman has not been released as police were still investigating Saturday morning.

Fort Smith police say some residents were forced to leave their homes due to flooding and the Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at a local church.

The National Weather Service says the storms caused flooding across west central Arkansas. The heavy rainfall led to a nearly 10-inch (25.4 centimeters) rise in water levels along Richland Creek near Witts Spring in Searcy County in north Arkansas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.