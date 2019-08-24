CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say at least four people have been shot a few miles southeast of Washington.
Prince George’s County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Washington Post that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas.
Further details about the shooting and the victims were not immediately released.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
