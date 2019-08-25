AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A judge is set to hear arguments about whether a man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot should be allowed bail.
The Sun Journal reports a judge at a Sept. 6 hearing is also expected to determine whether there’s probable cause to charge 21-year-old Gage Dalphonse, of Auburn, with murder.
Police charged Dalphonse with murder after the death of 41-year-old Jean Fournier, of Turner. They say Dalphonse shot Fournier twice in the back following an argument in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn on the night of July 27.
Dalphonse told police that Fournier threatened him, punched him and reached into his car.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.