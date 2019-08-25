Cindy McCain said Sunday she encourages people to perform acts of civility to honor the one year anniversary of the passing of her husband, the late Sen. John McCain.

She told CNN’s “State of the Union” the late Arizona Republican would work across the aisle and was a “voice of reason.”

Ms. McCain encouraged people to “go seek someone perhaps you disagree with vehemently.”

The McCain family have sparred publicly with President Trump and did not invite the president to attend McCain’s funeral. Instead, Vice President Joe Biden, who is now leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field, delivered the eulogy.

