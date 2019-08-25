COLUMBIA, Md. — A powerful gas explosion has badly damaged a shopping center in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports several businesses were damaged in the explosion at the Lakeside Office Park in Columbia on Sunday morning. The shopping center was evacuated. The explosion caused a power outage in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Crews were working to find the cause.

