HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people found in a parked car.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that troopers responded to a Walgreens in Hockessin, Delaware at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Master Cpl. Michael Austin says troopers responded after receiving calls about two unresponsive people who were found in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Both were dead.
Austin says no foul play is suspected.
