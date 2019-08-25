BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump will have a partner at a news conference to mark the conclusion of a gathering of world leaders.

The White House says French President Emmanuel Macron will join Trump at Monday’s question-and-answer session with reporters to mark the end of the annual Group of Seven summit.

France holds the G-7 presidency and leaders have been meeting since Saturday in the seaside town of Biarritz, in southwestern France.

The other G-7 members are Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada. The group is made up of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.