A senior French official says French President Emmanuel Macron personally informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran’s chief diplomat was invited as G-7 leaders gathered for their summit.

The French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions, would not say when or how Trump was informed of the surprise arrival Sunday of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The French president’s office confirmed Zarif left the seaside resort of Biarritz after a five-hour visit. The official said several other meetings on the touchy subject of Iran’s nuclear ambitions were planned before the end of the summit Monday afternoon.

Macron has taken a lead role in trying to save the 2015 nuclear accord, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

Zarif met with Macron and French, German and British diplomats as well at an unprogrammed gathering in Biarritz’ city hall.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.