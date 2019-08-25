Hong Kong police officers have pulled their guns and reportedly shot a warning shot after they were attacked by protesters with sticks and rods.

The protesters called the police “gangsters” as they chased them on Sunday night following a standoff with police earlier in the evening.

Public broadcaster RTHK says one of its reporters saw a uniformed officer fire a shot into the sky.

The incident happened after police used tear gas to clear a large group of protesters who had occupied a street in the outlying Tsuen Wan district. Some remained in the neighborhood after the clearing operation.

