Fox News prime-time host Judge Jeanine Pirro has a bodacious book arriving Monday titled, “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America.” It will likely do just as well as her previous book, the best-selling “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.”

And no wonder. The new book is essentially a sequel.

“In my previous book, I was focused on the Justice Department and the FBI, I became aware of corruption at the very highest levels. When I stepped back from it all, I realized that there was a whole plot underway to remake America itself. Respect for law and order and the U.S. Constitution, respect for authority — it’s disappearing. This is now a totally different country. This is not America,” Ms. Pirro tells Inside the Beltway.

The damage, she says, is being inflicted by “radical leftists who never got over President Trump’s victory in 2016.”

Ms. Pirro, who has known the president for 25 years, is deeply troubled by such issues as open borders and illegal immigration.

“You can’t tell these people trying to come into this country to just go ahead and break the law. Yet they’re being told to do that. You can’t tell hard-working Americans that they now have to pay for free health care for illegal aliens,” the author says.

She is also in disbelief over the ready acceptance of infanticide by many politicians, assorted attacks on free speech, and the undue influence of social media. Ms. Pirro also cites open attacks on law enforcement personnel and the parade of very public “investigations” — such as the inconclusive hearings surrounding both the Mueller report and the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“This is not the America our forefathers envisioned. This is not the America my grandfather or father fought for in two world wars. This is not life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness happening here,” Ms. Pirro says.

The nation has a choice, she advises.

“The beginning of a solution is to reinstate law and order and the respect for authority in America. We can choose to be a civilized society or a barbaric one. We can remember our founding tenets or chip away at them. We can reward lawlessness — or choose not to,” the author observes.

“Secondly, we have to ask illegal immigrants what they have to offer us, and who they are. Their bank should not be the American tax payer. And I also believe we should shut down the borders until we sort this all out.”

The book is published by Center Street, the conservative imprint of publishing giant Hachette.

TRUMP‘S CHANCE OF REELECTION: GOOD

The number of voters who think President Trump will be reelected in 2020 continues to grow, according to veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen. In a poll of 1,000 voters conducted mid-August, he found that 63% say it’s least somewhat likely Mr. Trump will win. That’s up from 60% in July, 57% in May, 54% in April, 50% in March and 46% in February, Mr. Rasmussen says.

“The latest figures include 29% who say the president is very likely to be reelected and 15% who think that outcome is not at all likely. Eighty-eight percent of Republicans believe the president is likely to win. In fact, a majority (56%) of GOP voters believe he is very likely to be reelected,” the survey analysis says.

“On the other side of the aisle, 42% think a Trump victory in 2020 is at least somewhat likely while 58% disagree. Just 26% of Democrats believe a Trump reelection is not at all likely,” the analysis notes, adding that 62% of independent voters now believe that Mr. Trump is indeed “likely to win.”

PRACTICAL ADVICE TO THE MEDIA

Multiple polls have confirmed in recent years that Americans don’t much trust the news media, primarily because the reporting is mired in bias and agenda.

“If media organizations really wanted to improve their image, they would address public skepticism seriously, taking some very simple steps. Stop trying to bury every bit of good news for President Trump and every bit of bad news for Bernie, Biden & Co. Try to acknowledge that policy debates have two sides. It is fair to question climate change, support our national identity and oppose the abortion industry trafficking human carnage,” advises Brent Bozell, president of the Media Research Center, and Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the conservative press watchdog.

“Is it too late? Conservatives have walked away from these networks and newspapers, which means that their audiences are now mostly liberals who reject everything conservatives champion. Obviously, from all we’ve witnessed, liberal journalists are much more sensitive to criticism from fellow liberals than they are to the American public. That’s unlikely to change, so the credibility crisis will only deepen,” the two analysts note.

A HILLARY SIGHTING

Three years ago, then-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s every move was lovingly chronicled in the press. These days? Not so much. She does have a calendar item of note from the 92 Street Y in New York City, a favorite speaking perch for the learned and famous.

“Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton visits the 92nd Street Y on Monday, September 23 to pay tribute to beloved poet Mary Oliver, who died earlier this year. Secretary Clinton will speak and read select poetry by Oliver at the event. Other participants include Eve Ensler, Maria Shriver, poets Coleman Barks and Lisa Starr, and Oliver biographer Lindsay Whalen,” the organization notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of Americans are paying “a lot” of attention to the presidential election; 36% of Republicans, 45% of Trump voters, 44% of Democrats and 53% of Clinton voters agree.

• 26% are paying “some” attention to the election; 35% of Republicans, 34% of Trump voters, 28% of Democrats and 28% of Clinton voters agree.

• 21% are paying “only a little” attention; 22% of Republicans, 17% of Trump voters, 19% of Democrats and 15% of Clinton voters agree.

• 15% are paying “no attention at all”; 7% of Republicans, 4% of Trump voters, 9% of Democrats and 4% of Clinton voters agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 10-13 and released Friday.

