Joe Walsh, a former member of Congress, announced Sunday he is launching a primary challenge to President Trump.

“Friends, I’m in. We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for president. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it,” the Illinois Republican posted.

Mr. Walsh is a conservative radio host, who served as a member of Congress representing Illinois from 2011 to 2013. He was popular with the Tea Party movement.

He originally supported Mr. Trump, but withdrew his backing of the president after Mr. Trump appeared with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit in 2018, where the president appeared to side with Mr. Putin over FBI intelligence, concluding Russia attempted to interfere with the 2016 election.

