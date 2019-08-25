MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance for parole in the fatal shooting of a Memphis music teacher.
News outlets report a Shelby County jury convicted 25-year-old Nicholas Brooks on Friday of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and burglary, and using a firearm during a felony.
Brooks was automatically sentenced to life on the murder charge. A sentencing hearing for the other felony convictions will be held next month.
The body of 30-year-old Christopher Waters was found at his home in December 2016. He was an instructor at a music store and taught in Shelby County’s school system.
Five other defendants await trial.
