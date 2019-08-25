NEW YORK (AP) - Three masked robbers held up a midtown Manhattan Jewelry store in broad daylight.

Police say the men posed as customers during the heist at Avianne & Co. Jewelers in the diamond district just after noon on Sunday. Police say the robbers tied up four employees before clearing out several display cases. No one was reported injured.

It wasn’t clear how much loot was taken.

