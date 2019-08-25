The plane of Iran’s foreign minister has left Biarritz, just a few hours after his surprise arrival to the French city where the G-7 leaders are gathered.

The departure came within a minute of a tweet sent out by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirming he had met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A senior French official said there would be several meetings regarding Iran’s disputed nuclear program before the summit ends on Monday.

Zarif’s arrival shook up the Group of Seven summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with other world leaders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.