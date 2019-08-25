Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat has landed at the French city hosting the G-7 leaders’ summit, though he won’t be negotiating nor meeting with U.S. officials while there.

Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter on Sunday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had arrived in Biarritz.

Mousavi made the announcement just after an Airbus A321 registered to the Iranian government landed there, fueling speculation Zarif could be on board.

This is a surprise trip by Zarif. He had only been known to be traveling in the coming days to Asia as part of his tour to get support for Iran amid the U.S. campaign against it since President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Mousavi stressed in his tweet that “there will be no meetings or negotiations” with American officials during Zarif’s trip.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.