FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Attorneys say arrests are forthcoming in the case of a Florida nursing home where 12 elderly patients died after it lost power during a 2017 hurricane.

Lawrence Hashish says his client is one of three nurses and an administrator being charged Monday. He said they don’t yet know what the charges are, but that it will likely be some form of manslaughter.

He said his client and the nurses are scapegoats, adding “the real crime is that the state is looking to blame selfless caregivers and the evidence will show that no crime was committed.”

Patients began dying at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills days after the hurricane. Investigators say the center did not evacuate patients as temperatures inside rose, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street. The home’s license was suspended days after the storm and it closed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.