GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police arrested two people Saturday and shut down a race billed as the “Margarita Madness 5K.”

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams tells WOOD-TV that officers called a halt to the event after learning alcohol was being illegally served. Adams says that state regulators denied event organizers’ request for a liquor license.

Margarita Madness 5K is advertised as a race in which participants receive a margarita at the finish line.

Police say one person associated with the organization was arrested on the liquor violation. Another was arrested for trying to interfere with the first arrest. Neither was identified.

A request for comment sent by email Sunday to the Los Angeles-based organization was not immediately answered.

Police allowed runners to finish the race but prohibited the post-run party.

