PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police are investigating a shooting at a motel that injured one person.
Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning at a motel in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.
According to police, officers found a victim with a non-life-threatening graze wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooter left before the officers arrived.
