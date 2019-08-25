The White House says President Donald Trump’s only regret in escalating the trade war with China was in not being more aggressive.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says Trump was “greatly misinterpreted” earlier Sunday when he was asked if he had any second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China. Trump responded to reporters “Yeah. For sure, adding he has “second thoughts about everything.”

But Grisham says “President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.”

Trump is facing pressure from allies at the Group of Seven summit in France to reduce, not escalate, tensions with China due to the softening global economy.

