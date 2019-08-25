The U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on a trade deal worth “billions and billions of dollars,” President Trump said Sunday.

Mr. Trump said parties will likely sign the deal around the the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Japan to will buy up America’s corn surplus as part of the deal, according to the president.

“We’ve been working on a deal with Japan for a long time,” Mr. Trump said in an impromptu session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Group of Seven summit in France.

Mr. Abe welcomed Mr. Trump to Tokyo earlier this year as a special guest during the ascension of a new emperor to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

His decision to fete the U.S. leader appeared to pay off, as Mr. Trump delayed thorny decisions on trade until after mid-summer elections in Japan.

“We successfully reached consensus with regard to the core elements related to agricultural and industrial trade,” Mr. Abe said. “We still have some remaining work that has to be done at the working level.”

