RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police in Rapid City are investigating the death of motorcyclist in a crash with a truck.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Street near Rapid City Regional Hospital.
The woman on the motorcyclist died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.
