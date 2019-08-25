By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 25, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police in Rapid City are investigating the death of motorcyclist in a crash with a truck.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Street near Rapid City Regional Hospital.

The woman on the motorcyclist died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.

