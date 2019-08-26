Presidential candidate Andrew Yang introduced a new climate plan Monday seeking to use private competition and nuclear energy to achieve a “fully green” economy by 2049.

“The time to start fighting climate change was decades ago. Because we were irresponsible and didn’t take the threat seriously, we’re past the point where we can avoid some terrible impacts. We need to move to higher ground. Both literally and figuratively,” Mr. Yang’s plan reads.

“By leaving all options on the table, heavily investing in research, and activating the patriotism, entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and community that America is known for, we can make sure that the planet is livable for our children and our children’s children,” it continues.

The plan would invest billions into the private sector to fund a “race to the top” competition to “drive innovation” like cutting carbon emissions, modernizing the electric grid and creating new nuclear facilities.

