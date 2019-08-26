CNN’s April Ryan dismissed accusations Sunday she stifled press freedoms nearly three weeks after her bodyguard reportedly removed a journalist from covering an event where she was a keynote speaker.

Ms. Ryan broke her silence about the incident while on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Ms. Ryan said she “did not order anyone to do anything,” adding her then-bodyguard walked up to her and told her to “stop talking.”

“I didn’t know what was going on or said. I was on stage at the time,” she said.

Video captured her then-bodyguard, Joel Morris, grabbing New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil’s camera, leading him out of the event and later physically removing him from the hotel.

Ms. Ryan defended her then-bodyguard — who she reportedly fired — due to the number of death threats she receives covering President Trump.

“Here’s the thing: This is not about suppressing the press. My body of work stands for me. I assume that [Morris] was concerned about my safety,” Ms. Ryan said. “It’s a very sensitive situation. I do receive death threats. I continue to receive death threats. The atmosphere around me is charged.”

Mr. Morris has been charged with harassment, assault and theft over the incident.

