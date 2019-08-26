CNN’s April Ryan dismissed accusations Sunday she stifled press freedoms nearly three weeks after her bodyguard reportedly removed a journalist from covering an event where she was a keynote speaker.
Ms. Ryan broke her silence about the incident while on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”
Ms. Ryan said she “did not order anyone to do anything,” adding her then-bodyguard walked up to her and told her to “stop talking.”
“I didn’t know what was going on or said. I was on stage at the time,” she said.
Video captured her then-bodyguard, Joel Morris, grabbing New Brunswick Today editor Charlie Kratovil’s camera, leading him out of the event and later physically removing him from the hotel.
Ms. Ryan defended her then-bodyguard — who she reportedly fired — due to the number of death threats she receives covering President Trump.
“Here’s the thing: This is not about suppressing the press. My body of work stands for me. I assume that [Morris] was concerned about my safety,” Ms. Ryan said. “It’s a very sensitive situation. I do receive death threats. I continue to receive death threats. The atmosphere around me is charged.”
Mr. Morris has been charged with harassment, assault and theft over the incident.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.