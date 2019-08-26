Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden assured New Hampshire supporters Friday he is “not going nuts” after mistakenly praising Vermont while he was in New Hampshire.

“I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” the presidential candidate told New Hampshire supporters Friday. “I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus.”

Mr. Biden drew confusion after he touted Vermont while visiting Keene, N.H., last week, which is near Vermont.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town. This is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy. Everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden’s slip-up is the latest gaffe that has worried some Democrats, who see the former vice president as the best option to defeat President Trump.

The Delaware Democrat inaccurately said earlier this month he was vice president during the Parkland school massacre, which his campaign staff clarified, saying he meant the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

He also drew controversy for saying that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids,” before immediately correcting himself by saying “wealthy kids.”

Biden’s campaign has repeatedly criticized the media for its coverage of his gaffes, saying they report on his slip-ups an inordinate amount.

