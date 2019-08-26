Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said Sunday he was “thrilled” another person announced a bid to unseat President Trump in the Republican primary.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, Mr. Weld referenced former congressman and radio personality Joe Walsh’s campaign announcement Sunday and reports of that former congressman Mark Sanford may enter the race in the coming weeks.

“I’m thrilled about Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford getting in, I think it’s terrific. We’d have a more robust conversation and who knows, the networks might even cover Republican primary debates. They can ill-afford to say cover only Democrats,” the Massachusetts Republican said.

Mr. Weld also called for more challengers of the president to come forward.

“It can only contribute to more robust dialogue and that will be good for the country. We need to assemble rational people,” he said.

He added that if Mr. Trump wins a second term in 2020, he will “payback all his enemies.”

“Payback for what? It’s another example of his extreme malignant narcissism. He’s only happy when others are losing. He makes sure his vendors get paid 5 and 10 cents on a dollar while his rich banker friends walk off with hundreds of billions of dollars,” he said.

Mr. Weld ran in 2016 for vice president on the Libertarian ticket.

