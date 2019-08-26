PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the rape and sexual abuse of a child.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Mariscal was sentenced Friday after a jury in April found Mariscal guilty on over three dozen counts of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy.

The district attorney’s office says Mariscal committed the crimes against the child over a decade starting when the child was between 3 and 5 years old.

An investigation began in May 2017 when prosecutors say a woman walked in on him in his Portland house while he was raping the child and called police.

DNA evidence supported the rape allegations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Deputy District Attorney Amber Kinney said Mariscal has denied any wrongdoing and showed “no remorse.”

In court Mariscal said he had nothing to say.

