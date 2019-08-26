A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general announced Monday they are suing to try to block the administration’s new rules that would allow illegal immigrant families to be detained while their deportation hearings are taking place.

Led by California and Massachusetts, the officials said their states are responsible for ensuring health and safety of children at the detention facilities, so they have standing to sue.

And they said keeping children in detention with their parents is harmful.

“We’re taking the Trump administration to court to protect children from the irreparable harm caused by unlawful and unnecessary detention,” said Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general.

The Democrats are challenging the new rule announced last week by Homeland Security to replace a 1997 court settlement with new rules governing how illegal immigrant children nabbed jumping the border should be treated.

The new rules call for children who arrive with parents to be held while their cases go through immigration courts.

That would replace the Flores Settlement which, under a 2015 update, ruled that the families needed to be released within 20 days — too short a time to complete their immigration cases.

President Trump says the rules need to be changed to close a “loophole” that allows parents to bring children with them and earn quick release, while single adults are held and deported. That different treatment creates a perverse incentive for adults to bring children on the dangerous journey, Mr. Trump argues.

The numbers appear to bear him out.

Since the Flores Settlement update began to take hold several years ago, the number of illegal immigrant families has soared from less than 10% of Border Patrol apprehensions to more than 60% in May and June.

Immigrant-rights activists say the families should be treated as refugees.

They also argue that detention of children is inhumane.

“This case cuts to the core of who we are as a nation,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, who joined the new legal challenge.

Yet the administration says detaining families together was the standard practice up through 2015.

Indeed, the Obama administration, responding to an earlier surge of illegal immigrant families, opened two new family detention centers. That succeeded in solving that previous surge.

