COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Videos show that before sheriff’s deputies shot a 16-year-old South Carolina girl who charged them with a knife, the deputies tried to talk to her for several minutes and used a Taser that did not incapacitate her.

The body camera video footage released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office ends with the screaming girl writhing on the ground in pain after being shot once on July 11.

Deputies released the videos Sunday as part of their promise to release evidence in police shootings within 45 days. The videos provide little new information, but starkly show the consequences of decisions made by deputies and the girl who was angry at her mother.

Authorities said the girl was hospitalized after the shooting and didn’t update her condition.

State agents are still investigating.

