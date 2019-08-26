GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog after investigators say the owner intentionally set it on him and his fellow deputies as they tried to serve arrest warrants.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that three deputies sent to the owner’s home on Sunday to serve domestic violence-related arrest warrants found the man sitting in front of his house. His pit bull then charged and bit one deputy on the leg, and continued the attack until another deputy shot and killed it.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Stanley Tyson of Farmville is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and is jailed on a $75,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

