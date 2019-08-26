Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren drew the largest crowd of her campaign Sunday, speaking to an audience of 15,000 people in Seattle.

“I just think it’s a sign that people are ready for change in Washington,” she said to reporters after the speech when asked about the crowd size, adding to be successful, “we need crowds like this — people who are pushing from the outside.”

This crowd size comes as many Democratic strategists share concerns whether the Massachusetts Democrat can defeat President Trump in the 2020 election, listing her primary opponent and poll frontrunner former Vice President Joesph R. Biden as a more electable candidate.

“We’re not gonna win this by just saying ‘not Trump.’ It’s not enough to be not Trump,” Ms. Warren said while speaking at the International Fountain Park.

“I know how to fight and I know how to win,” she added, promising to not surrender to Mr. Trump’s rhetoric.

“A country that elects Donald Trump is a country with serious problems,” she said.

Ms. Warren laid out her three goals as president: “attacking corruption,” protecting democracy and addressing economic inequality.

In a new Monmouth poll, Ms. Warren — who previously polled around 2nd and 3rd place — was shown to be in a statistical tie with Mr. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.