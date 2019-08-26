The Drug Enforcement Administration said Monday it will begin to approve applications from companies looking to test medical marijuana — but only after it writes new rules to govern the practice.

The agency was racing a court-imposed deadline for explaining why it’s taken so long to make good on a 2016 policy that promised to allow for expanded marijuana research. Dozens of companies had applied but said their requests were in limbo.

Attorney General William P. Barr said Monday that the DEA is now “moving forward” on the applications.

Uttam Dhillon, the DEA’s acting administrator, said he expects adding more registered producers will increase the supply and variety of marijuana that can be used for research.

“DEA is making progress in the program to register additional marijuana growers for federally authorized research, and will work with other relevant federal agencies to expedite the necessary next steps,” he said.

The federal government is struggling to figure out a marijuana policy. Under federal law, the drug is still classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, which is the highest level of restriction. Yet many states have legalized marijuana use for medicinal purposes, and a growing number have also approved it for recreational use.

Obama administration officials had signaled a more lenient approach, saying they would not pursue criminal charges against users in states where it was legalized — though the feds said they would still go after major dealers and criminal enterprises.

One part of that more open approach was the 2016 announcement of a policy to expand approval of medical research.

Yet over the intervening years, the organizations that applied said they saw little evidence of action.

A federal appeals court last month ordered the Justice Department to explain what was going on, setting a deadline of later this week for informing the court.

In Monday’s announcement the DEA suggested the delay has been bureaucratic, saying it’s still studying how to make sure the marijuana growers’ activities comply with federal law.

“That review process remains ongoing; however, it has progressed to the point where DEA is able to issue Notices of Application,” the agency wrote in its official notice in the Federal Register.

“Over the course of this policy review process, the Department of Justice has also determined that adjustments to DEA’s policies and practices related to the marihuana growers program may be necessary,” the agency said. “Accordingly, before DEA completes this evaluation and registration process, DEA intends to propose regulations in the near future that would supersede the 2016 policy statement and govern persons seeking to become registered with DEA to grow marihuana as bulk manufacturers, consistent with applicable law.”

