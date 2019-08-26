MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Mississippi hotelier who had sought to open new hotels in partnership with President Donald Trump’s family has been arrested on charges of stealing luggage from a Tennessee airport.

Dinesh Chawla of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the Memphis airport and charged with felony theft.

Arrest records say Chawla was seen on Aug. 18 taking a suitcase, putting it in his vehicle and then returning inside to depart on a flight.

While Chawla was away, police towed his vehicle and found a second piece of stolen luggage.

Police say Chawla confessed to stealing those bags and others over time.

Chawla is free on $5,000 bail and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Chawla Hotels owns 17 hotels in Mississippi. The Trump partnership ended earlier this year.

