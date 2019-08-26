Rep. Sean Duffy, perhaps America’s first reality TV politician, announced Monday he will resign from Congress next month, saying his soon-to-be-born baby will need his time and attention.

Mr. Duffy, a telegenic Republican who did several seasons on MTV’s “Real World” show in the 1990s, where he met his wife Rachel, said their baby is due in October and will be born with a heart condition that will require “even more love, time and attention.”

“Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging and for that reason, I have always been open to signs from God when it comes to balancing my desire to serve both my family and my country,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

He said his resignation will be effective Sept. 23.

“I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family,” he said in his statement.

Mr. Duffy was a district attorney in Wisconsin before winning election to the House in the 2010 tea party wave.

He has been a prominent and effective voice for Republicans on television, where he’s been a defender of President Trump’s record.

His district, which covers the top of Wisconsin, is considered safe GOP territory.

