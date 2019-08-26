Rep. Joe Kennedy III confirmed the rumors Monday that he’s flirting with running for the U.S. Senate - setting up a possible 2020 primary showdown with Sen. Ed Markey in Massachusetts.

Mr. Kennedy told supporters in a Facebook post that he’s mulling a Senate bid and that he isn’t taking the decision lightly.

“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting,” Mr. Kennedy said. “Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it.”

“I’ve got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn,” he said. “What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it — if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there.”

Mr. Markey has made it is clear he is running whether Mr. Kennedy challenges him or not.

“Oh, I’m running,” he told the New York Times last week. “This is the most energized I’ve ever been in my entire career. Donald Trump is assaulting everything that Massachusetts stands for.”

Mr. Kennedy has represented Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District since 2013 and delivered the rebuttal to President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

The 38-year-old, though, remains best known as the grandson of former Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

