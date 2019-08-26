Former Rep. Joe Walsh no longer has his radio show, a fact he attributed to being a conservative who opposes President Trump.

Mr. Walsh, who entered the Republican presidential primary Sunday, made the charge on ideological dismissal while appearing Monday evening on CNN.

“I just got a notice before I came in the studio. I’m running for president. I oppose this president. Most of my listeners support the president. It’s not an easy thing to do to be in conservative talk radio and oppose this president,” he said.

“I knew that, John, when I made the announcement yesterday, that it could be in jeopardy,” he told CNN’s John Berman, the guest host for Monday’s edition of “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Media figures who launch political campaigns — for example CNN “Crossfire” co-host Pat Buchanan in his 1992 and 1996 Republican presidential bids — customarily resign their positions upon running.

Salem Radio Network had announced Monday that, starting Sept. 26, it would no longer distribute Mr. Walsh’s show nationally.

“This announcement does not affect Walsh’s local program airing on AM 560 The Answer in Chicago, however Walsh’s program will have to be removed as soon as he becomes a viable and legal candidate for President,” Salem said in its announcement, according to The Hill.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.