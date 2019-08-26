An Oklahoma judge on Monday found an opioid drugmaker liable for the ongoing epidemic “ravaging” the state, issuing the first ruling in a state lawsuit.

Calling the opioid crisis a “danger and menace” to Oklahomans, Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Okla. said attorneys for the state had proven their case that Johnson & Johnson and its Belgium subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, helped create an addiction crisis and ordered they pay $572 million as part of an abatement plan.

Judge Balkman ruled that Johnson & Johnson’s misleading marketing created a “public nuisance” that compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans.

“Defendants caused an opioid crisis that is evidenced by increased rates of addiction, overdose deaths and neonatal abstinence syndrome,” Judge Balkmansaid in court Monday. “The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma. It must be abated immediately.”

Johnson & Johnson, the New Jersey-based medical products company, immediately released a statement saying they planned an appeal.

The judge’s verdict from could set the precedent for the thousands of other lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies across the country.

The $572 million the judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay is a significant decrease from the $17.5 billion over 30 years the state of Oklahoma demanded to abate the crisis.

Judge Balkman did not read from his 42-page ruling in culminating the 8-week trial which saw nearly 50 witnesses brought by the state and Johnson & Johnson. Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals were dropped from the case after reaching multi-million dollar settlements with Oklahoma.

