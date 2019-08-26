NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A man who had mummified remains stashed in his closet is due in court to face child sex abuse charges.
A judge is due to rule Monday on whether Robert Williams will be detained pending trial.
Williams was arrested this month after police received reports that the 53-year-old Newark resident had been abusing a 13-year-old child for several months.
A search of Williams’ home allegedly uncovered human remains stuffed in a bin. Investigators also saw a religious object they believed to be an altar.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.